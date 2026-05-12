Argentina’s cement market contracted by 12.7 per cent to 730,856t in April 2026 from 837,461t in April 2025m, according to the country’s’ cement association, AFCP. This includes 212t of imports, up 31.7 per cent from 161t in the year-ago period.

Domestic cement production was down 13.2 per cent YoY to 733,505t in April 2026 from 844,591t. In addition to a shrinking home market, local producers also saw a considerable drop in exports to 2861t from 7291t in April 2025.

January-April 2026

In the first four months of 2026, cement demand slipped by 3.3 per cent YoY to 3.0428Mt from 3.145Mt in the 4M25. Imports fell 47.4 per cent from 779t in the 4M25 to 410t in the 4M26.

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Output from the country’s cement plants declined by 3.7 per cent YoY to 3.058Mt in the 4M26 from 3.176Mt in the 4M25. Of this total, 16,621t was exported, down 48.5 per cent from 32,262t in the 4M25.