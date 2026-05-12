Tata Steel Nederland and Ecocem have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand collaboration on the use of steelmaking slags as supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) for low-carbon cement and concrete production in Europe.

The agreement builds on an existing partnership between the companies involving granulated blastfurnace slag (GBS), but will now focus on the development of Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) slag and Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) slag for cementitious applications.

The companies said the project aims to develop new technical, commercial and regulatory pathways for the use of steelmaking by-products as clinker substitutes, supporting both cement-sector decarbonisation and circular economy objectives.

The initiative is particularly significant as European producers increasingly confront tightening long-term availability of traditional SCMs such as blastfurnace slag and fly ash. The development of BOF and EAF slag-based binders could potentially expand the range of alternative cementitious materials available to concrete producers and contractors.

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Tata Steel Nederland said the collaboration also forms part of the company’s wider Green Steel strategy and its transition towards lower-carbon steel production.

Ecocem noted that the partnership could help accelerate development of next-generation low-carbon binders capable of reducing reliance on conventional clinker.

The companies added that the collaboration would explore the transformation of BOF and EAF slags into cementitious constituents suitable for use in low-carbon cement, mortar and concrete applications across Europe.