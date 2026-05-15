CRH has appointed Aylwyn Bryan as chief financial officer with effect from 12 May 2026.

Bryan succeeds Nancy Buese, who is stepping down by mutual agreement and will remain with the company for a three-month transition period.

Bryan has more than 25 years of financial leadership experience and has spent the past 14 years with CRH. Most recently he served as CFO of CRH’s Americas Division and has previously held the positions of Head of Group Finance and Group Tax Director.

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CRH CEO Jim Mintern said Bryan’s experience within the group and his financial expertise would support the company’s long-term growth strategy and operational discipline.

Bryan said he looked forward to continuing work with CRH’s leadership team to maintain the company’s “strong financial discipline” and focus on shareholder value creation.