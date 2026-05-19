Cement dispatches in Colombia grew by six per cent YoY to 1.150Mt in March 2026 from 1.085Mt in March 2025, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE.

Bulk dispatches increased two per cent YoY while bagged cement deliveries saw a 7.9 per cent increase. This was also reflected in deliveries per segment. The wholesale/retail sector saw an 8.9 per cent advance in dispatches while ready-mix companies increased their off-take by 4.6 per cent YoY in March 2026. However, dispatches to construction companies and contractors were down three per cent YoY.

In Bogotá sales fell by 3.1 per cent YoY while in Antioquia dispatches were down 1.9 per cent. The Valle del Cauca market shrank by 5.6 per cent and in Cundinamarca sales were down 4.1 per cent YoY. Dispatches in Atlántico and Santander saw robust growth of 26.4 and 18.3 per cent, respectively. The Bolívar market expanded by 9.6 per cent YoY.

Domestic cement output was up 3.8 per cent YoY to 1.247Mt from 1.201Mt in March 2025.

January-March 2026

In the first three months of 2026, dispatches increased 5.7 per cent YoY to 3.125Mt from 2.956Mt in the 3M25.

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First-quarter 2026 deliveries of bulk cement edged up by 0.4 per cent YoY while bagged cement dispatches increased by 8.1 per cent YoY. Sales to the wholesale/retail segment advanced by 10.4 per cent YoY. Sales to ready-mix concrete companies increased by one per cent YoY, but those to construction companies and contractors were down 5.6 per cent YoY.

The Bogotá market declined by 2.6 per cent YoY in the first quarter of 2026, as did the Valle del Cauca market. Antioquia dispatches slipped by 0.8 per cent while those in Cundinamarca saw a 4.9 per cent drop. However, the market in Atlántico expanded by 8.1 per cent and Santander dispatches were up 16.4 per cent. In Bolívar, dispatches were up by 5.7 per cent.

Production by the country’s cement plants saw a 2.8 per cent uptick to 3.319Mt from 3.229Mt in the January-March 2025 period.