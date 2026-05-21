Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce reported a 2.7 per cent decline in domestic cement sales to 55,402t (1299 bags) in April 2026 when compared with April 2025, when 56,923t (1335 bags) of cement were sold.

Cement production in Puerto Rico increased 15.2 per cent to 34,731t (707,000 bags) in April 2026 when compared with April 2025, when 30,158t (769,000 bags) were produced.

January-April 2026

Cement sales in Puerto Rico decreased three per cent in the January-April 2026 period to 214,756t from 221,461t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

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In the first four months of 2026, cement production in Puerto Rico increased 2.9 per cent YoY to 125,934t from 122,358t in the 4M25.