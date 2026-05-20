PPC Ltd has signed a memorandum of agreement with Sinoma Overseas Development Co Ltd to improve operational efficiencies and assess clinker and cement capacity expansion opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Under the agreement, the companies will initially focus on increasing efficiency and production levels at PPC Zimbabwe’s existing operations. The collaboration will also include a feasibility assessment for the potential construction of a new integrated cement plant in the country.

PPC CEO Matias Cardarelli said the agreement formed part of the group’s “Awakening the Giant” turnaround strategy and reflected growing confidence in Zimbabwe’s construction sector and long-term cement demand outlook.

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According to PPC, cement sales and financial performance at its Zimbabwean operations have improved over the past two years, prompting preparations for a new growth phase.

PPC Zimbabwe managing director Ndima Rawana said the company expected to benefit from Sinoma Overseas’ experience in cement engineering, equipment and technology solutions as it seeks to improve production efficiency and potentially develop new clinker capacity in the country.