Peru-based Unacem Group reported consolidated revenue of PEN1.79bn (US$480m) in 1Q26, representing a 7.1 per cent increase YoY.

The company said revenue growth was driven primarily by stronger cement operations in Peru and Ecuador, supported by higher sales volumes and improved pricing, alongside contributions from its cement, concrete and aggregates businesses in Chile.

In Peru, which accounted for 63 per cent of consolidated revenue, sales increased 8.6 per cent YoY. Revenue at Unacem Peru rose 26.9 per cent to PEN817.7m, while EBITDA increased 22.9 per cent to PEN245.4m.

US operations, representing 20 per cent of group revenue, recorded a 5.4 per cent increase in sales due to higher cement, concrete and aggregates volumes, although profitability was affected by scheduled maintenance costs.

Advertisement

Revenue in Ecuador increased 5.6 per cent, while Chilean operations reported 2.5 per cent growth supported by higher cement and concrete prices and volumes.

Despite stronger sales, consolidated EBITDA declined 17.9 per cent YoY to PEN320m. Unacem attributed the decrease mainly to disruption caused by an incident at Peru’s Camisea gas pipeline, which temporarily affected power generation capacity at Termochilca, as well as maintenance costs at its US plants.

CEO Pedro Lerner said the group continued to see positive trends in both cement volumes and pricing across most of its operating markets.