Vietnam’s An Giang province has approved two major cement investment projects with a combined value of more than US$640m as part of a wider industrial development programme.

According to Vietnam Investment Review, Ha Tien Kien Giang Cement, part of the Tan A Dai Thanh Group, will invest approximately US$223m in construction of the Ha Tien Kien Giang cement plant. Sinoma has previously been announced as a project partner.

In addition, Siam City Cement will further develop the Hon Chong cement plant with planned investment of around US$419m.

The projects formed part of 19 newly-approved investments announced during a provincial investment promotion conference on 17 May. Total approved investment across all sectors amounted to VND66.95trn (US$2.58bn).

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An Giang authorities said processing industries and industrial infrastructure remain priority sectors under the province’s long-term development strategy.

Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Ho Van Mung said the province would continue supporting investors through administrative assistance, land access and infrastructure development.