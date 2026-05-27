Mexico-based Cooperativa Cruz Azul expects cement production to increase by 17 per cent by the end of 2026, according to chairman Víctor Manuel Velázquez Rangel.

The producer reported a nine per cent increase in cement production in 2025 compared to the previous year, supported by infrastructure modernisation and improvements in administrative efficiency.

Cruz Azul is currently undertaking a series of expansion projects, including construction of a new cement plant in Campeche and installation of a third bagged cement production line at its Puebla operations.

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The company said the investments form part of a wider transformation programme aimed at strengthening production capacity and improving operational performance across its cement business.