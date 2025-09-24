Advertisement

Cooperativa la Cruz Azul has officially begun construction of its new cement plant in Seybaplaya, Campeche, marking a major step in the company’s expansion. The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Campeche Governor Layda Sansores and Víctor Velázquez, president of the cooperative’s board of directors, alongside company officials, local businessmen, workers, and executives from Sinoma, the contractor building the facility.

The project is expected to generate more than 2000 indirect jobs and reach full operational capacity by 2027. Once completed, the plant will produce up to 1Mta of cement, boosting supply for infrastructure and development projects across southern Mexico.

During the ceremony, Velázquez expressed gratitude to state and local authorities for their support, describing the plant as “a shared legacy between Campeche and Cruz Azul.” He pledged that the cooperative, founded in Hidalgo in 1931, will integrate into the Campeche community and contribute to the region’s economic and social development.

Governor Sansores praised the cooperative’s trust in Campeche and highlighted its cooperative business model as an example of resilience and shared prosperity. The event concluded with a banquet featuring traditional dishes from Hidalgo, the cooperative’s birthplace.