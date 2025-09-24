Advertisement

Puerto Rican cement sales in August 2025 improved 8.2 per cent YoY to 56,444.1t (or 1,325,000 bags of 42.6kg/94lb), when compared with August 2024, when 52,183.8t were sold, according to Puerto Rico’s Bank for Economic Development (BDE).

In July 2025 cement sales were up 7.7 per cent YoY to 58,945.9t from 54,718.6t in July 2024.

Cement production in the country saw a 26.7 per cent YoY hike to 34,606.9t in August 2025 from 27,305.3t in August 2024.

In July, output was up 2.3 per cent YoY to 34,821.6t from 24,035.2t in July 2024.

January-August 2025

In the first eight months of 2025, Puerto Rican cement sales advanced 8.1 per cent YoY to 450,181t from in 416,577t in the 8M24.

Cement production in the January-August 2025 period increased by nine per cent to 257,088t from 235,899t in the 8M24 period.