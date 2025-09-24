Advertisement

Flying Cement Co Ltd has announced the death of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Agha Humayun Khan, who passed away on 22 September 2025. The news was formally disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 23 September.

Mr. Agha’s passing marks a significant moment for the cement producer, which now faces the task of appointing a successor to guide the company’s operations and long-term strategy. Flying Cement confirmed it is complying with regulatory requirements in notifying shareholders and has begun the process of identifying a new CEO to ensure business continuity.

The company assured stakeholders that timely updates will be provided as the appointment process moves forward, with the PSX and all Trading Rights Entitlement (TRE) holders duly informed.