The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has warned of a looming housing crisis as soaring cement prices threaten national homeownership.

According to REDAN President Oba Akintoye Adeoye, a 50kg bag of cement has surged from NGN7500 (US$5.49) in late 2025 to between NGN11,500 (US$8.41) and NGN15,000 (US$10.97). This rapid spike is heavily disrupting construction projects and intensifying financial strain on developers already battling inflation and exchange-rate volatility. Because cement dictates overall construction costs, these current prices make housing delivery unsustainable.

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REDAN is urgently calling for Federal Government intervention to stabilise the building materials value chain and protect ongoing developments.