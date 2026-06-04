Gebr Pfeiffer is set to deliver a vertical roller mill, type MVR 3750 R-4, designed for grinding cement raw material to Libya. This upcoming installation marks the very first time that MVR mill technology will be deployed within the North African nation.



The equipment contract was officially awarded by Al Abraj Cement Industry Company. This Libyan manufacturer and supplier of cement and related building materials is a subsidiary of Whiba Holding and maintains a strong position inside the domestic construction sector.



Operating from its corporate headquarters located in Zliten, Al Abraj Cement Industry Company is executing specific corporate growth goals. The firm intends to scale up the production capacity of its existing manufacturing plants and build new operational facilities. Concurrently, the business aims to further improve the utilisation of natural resources.



Gebr Pfeiffer is backing this industrial expansion with its proprietary MVR technology. The newly ordered raw mill comes equipped with a modern SLS 3750 VR classifier. It is engineered to grind 275tph of cement raw material down to a fineness of 10 per cent residue on a 0.090mm sieve. During this grinding process, the cement raw material undergoes thermal drying to lower its moisture level from an initial feed content of roughly 8.4 per cent down to a residual moisture level of under one per cent. The mechanical drive system installed on this specific mill is rated at 2350kW.



The execution of the engineering project is being managed by the Chinese general contractor Chengdu Design Institute. The final commissioning of the new MVR mill is currently scheduled to take place during the 2H27.

Advertisement