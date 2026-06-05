Shuntai Investments (Pvt) Ltd has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction agreement with China’s CBMI Construction Co Ltd to build a 6000tpd clinker production line in Zvishavane, Zimbabwe. Signed recently in Beijing, this landmark deal underscores growing Chinese investment in Zimbabwe’s industrial value chains amid a nationwide boom in infrastructure, housing, and mining activity.



CBMI, an experienced turnkey contractor and affiliate of Sinoma International Engineering, will leverage Zimbabwe's rich limestone deposits to stabilise the regional supply chain. Clinker is the vital raw material for cement, and expanding local manufacturing will directly resolve persistent market supply bottlenecks.



This project marks a massive footprint expansion for Shuntai, a fast-growing Chinese-backed firm. The company is already finishing a US$120m plant in Chegutu capable of producing 800,000tpa. Combined with an existing 1800tpd line launched in 2024, the new Zvishavane facility will push Shuntai’s total capacity past 3Mta. This output positions Shuntai as one of Zimbabwe's dominant cement producers. Both firms view this collaboration as a strategic regional benchmark, laying the groundwork for future joint industrial infrastructure projects across Southern Africa.

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