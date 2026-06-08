Holcim has launched its ECOPlanet low-carbon cement and ECOCycle circular construction platform in the UAE as part of efforts to reduce the environmental impact of the country's construction sector.

Produced using locally sourced materials, ECOPlanet cement offers a carbon footprint around 30 per cent lower than conventional cement while maintaining comparable performance characteristics. Holcim said the product is already being used by UAE-based ready-mix producer Conmix on a construction project.

The company also introduced ECOCycle, a technology platform designed to recover and recycle construction and demolition waste into new building materials. Holcim said the system can incorporate between 10 and 100 per cent recycled content into labelled products without compromising performance.

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According to Holcim, construction and demolition waste accounts for an estimated 70-75 per cent of the UAE’s solid waste stream. The company said ECOCycle supports the country's wider objective of diverting 75 per cent of waste from landfill.

Ali Said, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman, said the initiatives would help developers meet increasingly stringent sustainability and circularity targets while supporting local manufacturing and resource efficiency.