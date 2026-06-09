Sinoma Technology and Equipment Middle East is proud to announce the successful commissioning and acceptance of the high-capacity cement roller press grinding system TRP220-160, designed and supplied by CNBM Equipment Group, for the Saudi EPCC cement clinker production line project.



All performance indicators have successfully met and exceeded the contractual requirements, leading to smooth project acceptance by the owner.



This achievement marks an important milestone for the 10,000tpd clinker production line in Saudi Arabia and demonstrates the strength and reliability of China’s high-end cement equipment in the Middle East market.

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