Cement demand in Argentina declined 1.3 per cent YoY in May 2026 to 806,900t from 817,412t, reports the country’s cement association, AFCP. This includes 179t of imports, almost tripling from 62t in the May 2025.

Total production was down 1.5 per cent YoY to 809,804t in May 2026 when compared with the equivalent month of the previous year, when output reached 822,159t. Of this total, cement producers exported 3083t, 35.9 per cent less than in May 2025, when 4809t was exported.

January-May 2026

In the first five months of 2026, the Argentinian cement market shrank by 2.9 per cent YoY to 3,848,454t from 3,962,301t in the 5M25.

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Domestic production totalled 3,867,569t, representing a 3.3 per cent decline when compared with 3,998,531t in the 5M25. Exports fell by 46.8 per cent to 19,704t from 37,071t over the same period.

This output was supplemented by 589t of imports, down 30 per cent from 841t in the 5M25.