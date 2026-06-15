Official customs data indicates that Vietnam exported 3.11Mt of clinker and cement in May, representing a 5.4 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. However, this export volume reflects a 9.3 per cent decline when compared against the figures from April. The customs authorities did not provide a separate breakdown for the individual volumes of clinker and cement.

Bangladesh maintained its position as the largest buyer of Vietnamese clinker and cement in May, though its shipments dropped by 59.4 per cent YoY to 196,737t. Other key purchasing markets during the month included Malaysia, which took 158,547t, marking a 22.4 per cent increase, the Philippines, which fell by 70.6 per cent to 156,870t, and Taiwan, which saw a 37.96 per cent decline down to 97,460t. Overall, total exports for the first five months of the year experienced a 16.7 per cent YoY increase, reaching 16.51Mt, with the majority of the trade directed toward Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

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Market participants in Asia reported that prices for Vietnamese clinker and cement remained stable during the week ending June 12, bolstered by steady regional demand and unchanged offers. July-loading clinker cargo offers were reported at approximately US$34/t to 35/t free on board Vietnam, while offers for bulk cement stayed steady at US$40/t free on board. Meanwhile, assessments by Platts, a division of S&P Global Energy, valued cement at US$39.50/t on June 11 and cement clinker at US$33.50/t, with both prices remaining stable week on week.