Cement dispatches in Colombia grew 5.4 per cent YoY to 1.066Mt in April 2026 from 1.090Mt in April 2025, according to DANE, Colombia’s statistics agency.

Dispatches of bagged cement increased by 8.6 per cent YoY, but bulk cement deliveries slipped by 1.9 per cent YoY. This was also reflected in dispatches to the wholesale/retail segment, which increased its off-take by 8.7 per cent. Deliveries to the ready-mix concrete segment edged up by 1.5 per cent while those to construction companies and contractors were down 2.5 per cent.

The Bogotá market declined by one per cent while in Antioquia deliveries expanded by 4.3 per cent. In Valle del Cauca the market contracted by 2.1 per cent. Sales in Cundinamarca saw a 10.3 per cent drop, the largest in April 2026. However, dispatches in Atlántico advanced 11.2 per cent while the Santander market saw 7.2 per cent growth. In Bolívar dispatches picked up by 2.5 per cent.

Domestic production was up 7.1 per cent YoY to 1.156Mt in April 2026 from 1.079Mt.

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January-April 2026

In the first four months of 2026, cement dispatches advanced 5.6 per cent to 4.192Mt from 3.968Mt in the 4M25.

Bagged cement deliveries increased 8.2 per cent YoY in the January-April period, while bulk cement dispatches edged down by 0.2 per cent. Off-take by the wholesale/retail segment was up by 10 per cent while deliveries to the ready-mix concrete market saw a 1.1 per cent uptick. However, dispatches to construction companies and contractors fell by 4.8 per cent YoY.

Output by Colombia’s cement producers increased 3.9 per cent YoY to 4.475Mt from 4.309Mt in the January-April 2025 period.