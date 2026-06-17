North Korea’s industrial output reached 105 per cent of its planned targets in the 100 days following the ruling party congress in February, state media KCN reported. The production gains were driven by technological innovation and worker mobilisation as part of a new five-year plan introduced at the Ninth Party Congress to stabilise the economy, focus on basic industries, and improve living standards.

KCNA credited the country's progress to self-reliance, science, and technology. Major sectors saw notable increases, with the Sangwon Cement Complex hitting 107 per cent of its March target, and coal mines reaching 106 per cent of the previous year's levels due to upgraded mining equipment and methods. Power generation, fertiliser production, and other industrial goods also increased through efficiency improvements at thermal and hydropower stations.

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While North Korea has historically faced chronic power shortages, recent satellite imagery analysis cited by the Wall Street Journal suggests that night-time light intensity has rebounded to roughly three times the levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. State media continues to highlight nationwide construction and economic growth, which analysts note has been heavily supported by trade with China alongside arms and manpower transfers to Russia