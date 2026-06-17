Technology group Wärtsilä will execute a fuel conversion project at a Wärtsilä engine-based power plant serving the Qatrana Cement Co in Karak, Jordan. Booked in the first quarter of 2026, the upgrade will transition the captive power plant to natural gas operation to lower emissions and reduce operating costs through fuel and lubricating oil savings. The conversion is designed to future-proof the facility, enabling the engines to maintain stable output while preparing them to run on sustainable fuels as they become available.

Qatrana Cement Co chief executive officer Amer Khatib stated that the upgrade aligns with the firm's broader energy efficiency and sustainability strategy, leveraging a partnership with Wärtsilä that dates back to 2008 to ensure seamless implementation without disrupting cement production. The contract encompasses all conversion and upgrade works. Wärtsilä energy business director for the Middle East Alexandre Eykerman noted that the fuel flexibility and efficiency of the converted engines will combine high performance with environmental and financial savings.