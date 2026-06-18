This week the European cement association, Cement Europe, released its annual report for 2025. Of immediate concern is the nearly 500 per cent increase in imports from neighbouring countries in the EU since 2016. The report blames this increase on the absence of a level playing field for domestic producers who face rising costs of production, making them less competitive, as well as issues around the implementation of CBAM.

The EU has already stressed, through its Clean Industry Deal, that European industries, especially energy-intensive sectors, face significant challenges due to high energy prices, slow economic growth and fierce international competition. The immediate future for cement in Europe will be determined by the CBAM, the key policy instrument with the ability to ensure a level playing field for EU businesses and the Industrial Accelerator Act, which is designed to boost demand for low-carbon and “Made in Europe” products.

The Cement Action Plan

These challenges have encouraged Cement Europe to develop its Cement Action Plan, which will serve “as the central milestone guiding the association’s outreach in 2026" and "will require a strong mobilisation across associations and companies.”

The plan sets out a concrete pathway to deliver industrial decarbonisation while preserving Europe’s competitiveness. It makes five demands on the EU Commission, which are required if the industry is to continue to succeed, namely: a predictable EU ETS, a watertight CBAM, including an export solution, access to CO 2 infrastructure for carbon capture, competitive energy and the creation of demand for low-carbon cements through a lead market.

Furthermore, Europe Cement’s Working Group argues that the planned revision of the EU ETS for the post-2030 period (Phase V) represents a key opportunity. “Maintaining the ETS framework must go hand in hand with ensuring the availability of allowances beyond 2039,” says the group.

Industry data

Across Cement Europe members, cement consumption declined from 167.5Mt in 2023 to 165.1Mt in 2024, and cement consumption in the EU27 in 2024 fell by 1.3Mt to 148.1Mt, with significant differences across national markets. Whereas the combined regional decline in cement consumption reached around eight per cent between 2023 and 2024, the contraction moderates to approximately one per cent between 2024 and 2025, indicating early signs of stabilisation.

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The biggest cement consumption declines between 2023 and 2024 were in Finland (-18 per cent), Sweden (-15 per cent) Luxembourg (-14 per cent), Greece (-13 per cent), and France (-12 per cent). The largest growth areas for cement consumption included Romania (nine per cent), Poland (seven per cent), Bulgaria (six per cent) and Slovenia (six per cent).

In 2024 cement production in the Cement Europe area reached 174.5Mt, down 0.5 per cent or 924,000t YoY, while EU27 production stood at 160.8Mt (-0.2 per cent YoY), reflecting a slowdown in the pace of contraction.

The number of employees in Europe’s cement sector in 2024 totalled 40,603 (Cement Europe members) and 36,530 in the EU27.

The areas where the European cement sector can monitor its performance are across the level of imports, thermal energy and alternative fuel use and CO 2 emissions. In 2025 the countries receiving the highest rise in imports since 2016 were: Spain (2822 per cent), Italy (1747 per cent) and Greece (1535 per cent).