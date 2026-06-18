Cement consumption in Puerto Rico declined by 3.2 per cent in May 2026 to 55,291t (1,297,000 bags) from 57,133t (1,340,000 bags) in May 2025, according to the country's Department of Economics.

Cement production in Puerto Rico increased 2.7 per cent to 36,166t (848,000 bags) in May 2026 from 35,223t (826,000 bags) in May 2025.

January-May 2026

In the January-May 2026 period the Puerto Rican cement market contracted by 3.2 per cent with volumes slipping to 1,296,770t (6,335,500 bags) from 1,339,970t (6,354,000 bags) in the year-ago period.

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Cement production in the 5M26 saw a 2.7 per cent uptick to 848,210t (3,801,800 bags) from 826,110t (3,695,800 bags) in the 5M25.