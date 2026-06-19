The Mannok cement plant at Ballyconnell recently completed a series of significant upgrades and repairs during its planned annual shutdown, marking another milestone in the company's ambitious Mannok 2030 Vision decarbonisation strategy.

Engineering works focused primarily on replacing a 25-year-old deformed kiln hood that was causing inefficient air ingress. Partnering with industry specialist Fuller, Mannok installed an advanced, energy-efficient ABC cooler inlet and outlet seal alongside the new hood.

Executing the project required precise coordination, including a complex lift using a 700t crane to position the new equipment accurately. Operational benefits from these modifications are already evident at the facility, with noticeable improvements in cooler thermal efficiency. Crucially, the upgrade has boosted the thermal substitution rate, allowing the plant to transition further away from traditional coal to solid recovered fuel.

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The technical enhancements also eliminated clinker build-up issues, reducing operational downtime and enhancing overall production reliability. Looking ahead, the manufacturer plans to continue this environmental progress by installing a fuel dryer and upgrading its bypass system between 2026 and 2027 to facilitate even higher alternative fuel utilisation rates.