GTM Ouest, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction, has successfully completed vital structural repairs and composite reinforcement work on silo 3K1 at the Airvault cement plant. This major technical project, finished in January 2026, forms a key part of the comprehensive modernisation programme currently undertaken for Heidelberg Materials.

The engineering challenge involved a massive structure measuring 69m-high and 18m in diameter, requiring close mobilisation of several highly specialised partners. Working in close coordination with Cofex Littoral and GTM Travaux Speciaux, the teams applied nearly 2700m2 of composite materials to rehabilitate the industrial silo. Managing the project at such a great height necessitated the erection of a specialised high-rise external scaffold by Mills, alongside advanced hydrodemolition and hydroblasting operations executed by Techniques Haute Pression.

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Technical material solutions for the venture were supplied by Laterlite SpA and PAGEL Spezial-Beton. Operating under these elevated conditions demanded rigorous logistics to manage material supply chains and maintain safe working parameters. The successful delivery of the contract relied on precise cooperation between all partner companies to meet strict execution standards and guarantee the long-term structural viability of the facility