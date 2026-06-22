Adani Group's Ambuja Cements has entered a strategic partnership with UK-based Leilac Ltd to pioneer a commercial-scale, low-carbon cement manufacturing pathway. The demonstration project, located at the Sanghipuram plant in Gujarat's Kutch district, will test advanced carbon capture technology and hybrid electric heating methods. Since a significant portion of cement industry emissions is generated by the chemical process of clinker production itself, rather than just fuel combustion, specialised carbon capture technology is considered a crucial decarbonisation tool.

The pilot project at the Sanghipuram plant aims to significantly cut process emissions and reduce reliance on conventional fuels by integrating advanced carbon capture technology and hybrid electric heating, ultimately aiming for zero coal consumption. Should this endeavour prove successful, it has the potential to scale significantly to capture over 1Mta of CO 2 annually. This initiative is a critical step in Ambuja Cements' strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.