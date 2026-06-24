Tajikistan has begun construction of two new cement plants in Varzob district as part of a government programme to expand the country's cement production capacity.

The projects, launched by President Emomali Rahmon on 23 June, will each have a production capacity of 1.2Mta and are scheduled for completion within 17 months. One plant is being developed by Dushanbe Cement LLC in Kharangoni Bolo village, while the second is being built by Tajik Cement LLC in the northern part of Kharangon village.

Together, the projects will add 2.4Mta of cement capacity and form part of a wider plan announced by the Tajik government in May 2026 to construct four new cement plants with a combined capacity of 6Mta.

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More than 2250 workers will be employed during construction, with each facility expected to create over 1000 permanent jobs once operational. Both plants will utilise nearby limestone, magnetite and clay deposits and are being financed through domestic investment.

China's Sinoma will provide engineering, equipment supply, installation and commissioning services for the Dushanbe Cement project. The government said both plants will be built to modern environmental and safety standards.