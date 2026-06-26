Gebr Pfeiffer has commissioned three grinding mills at Shree Cement's Kodla Unit-2 integrated cement plant in Karnataka, India, completing the latest phase of the producer's capacity expansion programme.

The installation comprises an MVR 6000 R-6 raw mill, an MPS 3070 BK coal mill and an MVR 6000 C-6 cement mill. The company said these are the 42nd, 43rd and 44th Pfeiffer mills supplied across Shree Cement's operations, underlining the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

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The new mills support Shree Cement's recently commissioned 3.65Mta clinker line at Kodla, which increased the site's clinker capacity to 7.15Mta. The integrated facility also includes a 3.5Mta cement grinding plant, strengthening the company's manufacturing footprint in southern India.