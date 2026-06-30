Cement sales in Senegal grew by 4.2 per cent YoY to 640,600t in March 2026 from 614,800t in March 2025, according to Senegal’s economic study and forecasting department (DPEE). This follows a 3.9 per cent YoY increase in February 2026 to 673,700t from 648,400t.

Domestic production expanded by 15.1 per cent YoY to 841,000t in March 2026 from 730,700t in March 2025. In February 2026 an eight per cent YoY increase to 845,200t was reported when compared with 783,000t in February 2025.

Exports surged 110.4 per cent YoY to 235,900t in March 2026 from 112,100t in the year-ago period while in the previous month, exports increased 32.1 per cent YoY to 164,800t from 124,700t in February 2025.

First quarter 2026

In the January-March 2026 period cement sales edged up 4.2 per cent YoY to 2.042Mt from 1.959Mt in January-March 2025.

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Output from Senegalese cement plants was up by 11.5 per cent YoY to 2.603Mt from 2.335Mt in the first quarter of 2025.

The first quarter of 2026 also saw cement exports advance by 75.4 per cent YoY to 675,800t from 385,300t.