Oil fell sharply to below US$80 and coal prices declined by more than 15 per cent as the USA and Iran’s MoU for 60 days calmed the markets. Lower bunker prices have seen freight rates for ARA slightly lower.

Petcoke levelled out lower as a high discount now takes buyers back from coal because petcoke discounts entered the cheap zone.

On 22 June 2026 the discount for 6.5 per cent sulphur petcoke FOB sold at US$73.00 is 45 per cent when compared with API4 coal sold at US$106.00 in the 3Q26. The CIF ARA 6.5 per cent petcoke contract sold at US$102.00 is at a discount of 27 per cent when compared with API2 coal sold at US$112.00 in the 3Q26.

Petcoke with 6.5 per cent S is expected to move within the US$70-85 range with resistance at US$80, US$95, US$105, US$101 and US$135. Support is at US$70, US$65, US$58, US$50 and US$45 with multi-year support at US$46. For 2026 a price range of US$60-75 is forecast.

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by Frank O. Brannvoll, Brannvoll ApS, Denmark