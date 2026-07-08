Steppe Cement announced a 43 per cent increase in its 1H26 revenue to KZT29.59bn (US$61m), driven by a 15 per cent rise in cement sales volumes to 978,950t. The average delivered cement price climbed significantly to KZT30,224/t compared to KZT24,361/t during the same period last year. This strong performance allowed the AIM-traded company to expand its total market share by two percentage points to reach 15 per cent.

Despite the domestic cement market in Kazakhstan remaining flat YoY, the company anticipates full-year sales to hit 1.95Mt. This total falls below the volumes achieved in 2025 because of a lower opening inventory of clinker. Looking ahead, Steppe Cement confirmed that its capital project to expand production capacity to 2.5Mt is progressing according to schedule, with final commissioning expected in the summer of 2027.