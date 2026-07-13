Canada's Argo Graphene Solutions has reported encouraging initial results from trials of a graphene oxide cement additive produced using its licensed STREAM™ graphene production technology.

The company said the addition of 0.05wt per cent graphene oxide increased seven-day compressive strength by around 60 per cent compared with control samples in ASTM-standard tests.

Argo said the results were consistently reproduced across multiple test batches, with further 28-day testing planned to validate performance under industry-standard conditions.