Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that Araratcement will be brought under state ownership following the arrest of its owner, businessman and opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, on money laundering and fraud-related charges.

The announcement comes days after authorities temporarily sealed the plant, prompting protests by workers. Deputy Economy Minister Edgar Zakaryan subsequently confirmed that production had resumed following discussions with management, while Pashinyan said the government would appoint new management once the nationalisation process is completed.