Cement deliveries in Morocco increased 27.7 per cent to 1,068,206t in June 2026 from 836,365t in June 2025, according to data published by the domestic cement association, ACP.

There was significant growth in deliveries to the wholesale segment as they expanded by 19.3 per cent to 609,717t in June 2026 from 510,939t in the year-ago period. Off-take by the ready-mix concrete sector rose 38 per cent YoY to 227,675t from 165,047t while the prefabricated products industry increased its requirement by 24.1 per cent YoY to 108,629t from 87,505t. However, the strongest growth was seen by infrastructure, where deliveries increased to 93,173t from 561,610t. Dispatches to the mortar segment were up 17.2 per cent YoY to 4473t from 3816t over the same period.

January-June 2026 dispatches

Deliveries in the first half of 2026 slipped by 1.3 per cent YoY to 6,801.579t from 6,890,296t.

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There was a 5.7 per cent YoY decline in dispatches to the wholesale segment as they fell to 3,603,620t from 3,822,493t with sales to the prefabricated segment also down, by 8.2 per cent to 657,384t from 716,359t in the 1H25. Other segments all recorded growth when compared with the 1H25 period. Infrastructure led with a 10.9 per cent increase to 498,511t from 449,341t while ready-mix concrete off-take grew by 7.9 per cent YoY 1,808,426t from 1,676,698t. The building sector increased its requirement by 3.5 per cent to 203,597t from 196,651t and volumes to the mortar segment saw 4.5 per cent growth to 30,041t from 28,751t.