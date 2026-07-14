Cement consumption in Colombia edged up by 4.1 per cent YoY to 1.144Mt in May 2026 from 1.099Mt in May 2025, reports the country’s statistics office, DANE. Bagged cement sales increased by 6.7 per cent YoY but bulk sales were down 1.6 per cent.

The wholesale/retail sector saw robust growth of 7.8 per cent YoY in May 2026 while ready-mix concrete plants reported a 2.6 per cent uptick. However, construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 7.9 per cent YoY.

Production by domestic plants increased by 4.6 per cent YoY to 1.269Mt from 1.212Mt.

January-May 2026

In the first five months of 2026, Colombia’s cement market expanded by 5.3 per cent to 5.336Mt from 5.067Mt. There was significant growth in the bagged sales segment where volumes increased by 7.9 per cent YoY, but sales of bulk cement slipped by 0.5 per cent.

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The wholesale/retail segment showed the strongest expansion, with volumes increasing 9.5 per cent YoY. Ready-mix concrete plant sales saw a 1.4 per cent uptick. However, there was a 5.5 per cent decline in sales to construction companies and contractors.

Output increased four per cent to 5.744Mt in the 5M26 from 5.521Mt in the 5M25.