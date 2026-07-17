The Goldcrest project in Neemuch, India, is making excellent progress under the direction of Humboldt Wedag India Private Ltd. The team has completed over 100,000m3 of reinforced cement concrete over the last thirteen months, with major civil works tracking toward completion by August 2026.

Fabrication is nearly finished and mechanical erection is currently forty per cent complete. The greenfield facility is on schedule to begin its first clinker production in November 2026, followed by cement grinding operations in February 2027. The Greenfield cement plant will have a cement capacity of 10,000tpd.

This rapid progress is the result of strong cooperation between the client, contractors, and the project management team on the ground. This major development follows a contract package won by Humboldt Wedag India Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG.

Advertisement

Valued at more than EUR100m, the contract covers engineering, procurement, and project management for the construction and installation of the new plant. Once operational, the facility will boast a massive production capacity of ten thousand tons per day. The order intake will be formally booked by the subsidiary as soon as all initial contract execution conditions are met.