Shuntai Cement plant is building a 50MW solar farm alongside a 50MW thermal facility to power its upcoming manufacturing operations. The firm expects to begin full operations in September 2026 after completing a total investment of US$200m. The production facility itself accounts for US$120m of this budget and will boast a manufacturing capacity of 6000tpd.



The manufacturing hub will hire four hundred staff members when it opens, and additional jobs should emerge across local supply chains and contract services linked to the site. The company noted that these blended power initiatives highlight its focus on green manufacturing and durable infrastructure investing.



The clean energy site is already being built, while design blueprints are finalised for the thermal unit to secure reliable power.The launch of the factory will bolster regional building supplies during a period of rising demand for materials, which is being fueled by nationwide infrastructure building. Expanding domestic manufacturing is also predicted to stabilise product availability and lower Zimbabwe's reliance on foreign building imports.

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