Çimsa Çimento has commissioned a new calcium aluminate cement (CAC) production line at its Mersin facility following the successful completion of trial production and testing, the company reported to the Turkish stock exchange on 14 July.

The investment increases the company's annual CAC clinker production capacity by 50 per cent to 197,000t from 131,000t.

Çimsa said the expansion strengthens its position as the world's third-largest producer of calcium aluminate cement and supports its strategy of expanding its portfolio of sustainable construction materials and higher value-added products.

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The project was first announced in November 2024 as part of the company's long-term growth strategy.