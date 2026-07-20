Coolbrook and ABB have entered the industrial delivery phase of their partnership to deploy Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH™) technology at Adani Cement's Boyareddypalli integrated cement plant in Andhra Pradesh, India.
Under the agreement, ABB will supply the electrification package, including drives, motors, switchgear, transformers, an e-house and its ABB Ability™ System 800xA® distributed control system.
The RDH system will provide high-temperature electric heat to dry and enhance the heating value of alternative fuels used during cement production. The partners estimate the installation will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 60,000tpa by increasing the substitution of fossil fuels with renewable and waste-derived alternatives. The project marks the first industrial-scale deployment of Coolbrook's RDH technology in the cement industry.
Adani and Coolbrook first announced the electrification project in November 2025.