Coolbrook and ABB have entered the industrial delivery phase of their partnership to deploy Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH™) technology at Adani Cement's Boyareddypalli integrated cement plant in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Under the agreement, ABB will supply the electrification package, including drives, motors, switchgear, transformers, an e-house and its ABB Ability™ System 800xA® distributed control system.

The RDH system will provide high-temperature electric heat to dry and enhance the heating value of alternative fuels used during cement production. The partners estimate the installation will reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 60,000tpa by increasing the substitution of fossil fuels with renewable and waste-derived alternatives. The project marks the first industrial-scale deployment of Coolbrook's RDH technology in the cement industry.

Adani and Coolbrook first announced the electrification project in November 2025.