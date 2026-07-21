Cemex has confirmed that it has received a Statement of Objections (SO) from the European Commission (EC) as part of the regulator's ongoing antitrust investigation into the European construction chemicals sector.

The SO relates to Cemex's activities in the additives market in France and Germany. The company stressed that the notification does not represent a final finding of wrongdoing and said it disagrees with the EC's preliminary conclusions. It will submit a formal response within the deadlines set out in the proceedings.

Cemex added that the additives it produces in Europe are primarily intended for domestic consumption and that third-party sales in the region are negligible. It also said that, at this stage of the investigation, it is unable to assess the final outcome or determine whether any adverse decision would have a material impact on its operating results, liquidity or financial position.

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The EC announced on 20 July that it had issued Statements of Objections to several construction chemicals manufacturers and industry associations over an alleged cartel operating between 2021 and 2022. The Commission alleges that companies colluded to increase prices for chemicals used in cement, concrete and mortar in France, Germany and Spain.

In addition to Cemex, companies named by the Commission include Chryso, Mapei, Master Builders Solutions, MC-Bauchemie and Sika, along with several other companies and national trade associations. Companies found to have breached EU cartel rules could face fines of up to 10 per cent of their global annual turnover.