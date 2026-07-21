Europe’s cement industry will gather in Paris from 7-9 October for Cemtech Europe 2026, a major international conference and exhibition focused on the technologies, policies and investments reshaping cement manufacturing.

Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile under the theme ‘Innovation and manufacturing excellence’, the event will bring together more than 300 senior executives, plant professionals, technical specialists and decision-makers from across the European cement value chain.

Against a backdrop of accelerating decarbonisation, carbon capture deployment and digital transformation, Cemtech Europe 2026 will examine how the industry can accelerate decarbonisation while delivering more efficient, resilient and profitable operations.

“Europe’s cement industry has entered a decisive period, in which ambitious decarbonisation targets must be reconciled with competitiveness and operational performance,” said Thomas Armstrong, Conference Director and Managing Editor of International Cement Review.

“Cemtech Europe 2026 will bring together the industry’s leading voices to examine the technologies, investments and strategies needed to deliver that transformation.”

The conference programme will feature leading voices from across the European cement industry, including:

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· Eric Bourdon, Deputy Director General, Vicat, and Chairman, European Cement Research Academy (ECRA)

· Alain Cordonnier, CEO, Fives FCB

· Bruno Pillon, CEO, Heidelberg Materials France and President, France Ciment

Sessions will cover the impact of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and EU emissions policy, carbon capture, low-carbon cement technologies, AI-assisted process optimisation and autonomous operations, alongside wider market developments and investment trends.

Alongside the conference, an extensive international exhibition will showcase the latest technologies and services supporting more sustainable and efficient cement production. Over two days, delegates will gain valuable technical and commercial insight while networking with producers, equipment suppliers, technology providers and consultants from across the European cement value chain.

Further information, including the full conference programme and registration details, is available on the Cemtech Europe 2026 website.