Saurashtra Cement, in India, has initiated a 24-day, planned kiln shutdown at its Ranavav plant in Gujarat for annual maintenance starting 21 July 2026. While the temporary closure halts clinker production, the company confirmed that existing inventory will maintain uninterrupted cement and clinker dispatches to regional markets. This seasonal maintenance aims to secure long-term operational efficiency, with potential minor cost increases anticipated in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027.

Advertisement