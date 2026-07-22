Retail cement prices in Nigeria continued to increase in July 2026, with 50kg bags now selling for between NGN12,000 (US$7.80) and NGN15,000 (US$9.75), depending on the producer and location.

Dangote Cement products are retailing for NGN13,000-15,000, BUA Cement for NGN12,000-14,500, while HBM Nigeria (formerly Lafarge Africa) products are priced at NGN12,000-13,500. In some parts of Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and southeastern Nigeria, retail prices have reportedly exceeded NGN15,000/bag.

The increases come despite increased competition following the formal completion of Huaxin Cement's acquisition of an 83.81 per cent stake in Lafarge Africa from Holcim.

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However, analysts have cautioned that stronger competition is unlikely to translate into lower prices in the near term, as cement costs remain heavily influenced by high energy prices, inflation, foreign exchange volatility and rising logistics costs.

Speaking at Dangote Cement's 17th AGM earlier this month, Chairman Emmanuel Ikazoboh said energy accounts for around 60 per cent of cement production costs, while foreign exchange movements have further increased manufacturing expenses.