Breedon Group has maintained its full-year 2026 guidance after reporting higher 1H26 revenue, supported by growth in Ireland and the US despite continued weakness in Great Britain's residential construction market.

Revenue increased on both a reported and like-for-like basis in the six months to 30 June 2026, while underlying EBITDA remained broadly unchanged. Strong like-for-like EBITDA growth of 14 per cent in the US offset further declines in Great Britain, where the company expects construction demand to fall for a fifth consecutive year. Breedon also invested GBP110m (US$146m) in bolt-on acquisitions in the US and Ireland during the period and increased its interim dividend by five per cent.

Chief executive Rob Wood said the results reflected the group's increasing geographic diversification and the progress made on its strategic objectives. "We have delivered a really solid financial performance in the first half," he said. "We are building an increasingly diversified business in the structurally attractive Irish and US markets... while still retaining significant upside in GB once volumes recover."

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Breedon also announced the appointment of Louis Eperjesi as a non-executive director, effective from early 2027. He will serve on the board's Audit and Risk, Remuneration, Nomination and Sustainability committees.

Separately, the company reiterated its support for the Back British Cement campaign, which calls for effective carbon border measures and policies to strengthen the competitiveness of UK cement manufacturing.