Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) has announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26, recording consolidated profitability of PKR4.3bn (US$15.5m) - an 18 per cent YoY increase from PKR3.6bn in the same period last year, according to AKD Securities Limited.

The company’s revenue surged 63 per cent YoY to PKR28.2bn, supported by the inclusion of Pioneer Cement Ltd (PIOC) and higher retention prices. Gross margins expanded to 43.7 per cent, compared to 40.5 per cent in the corresponding period, attributed partly to one-off factors.

Distribution expenses fell 32 per cent YoY to PKR664m due to the absence of exports, while administrative costs doubled to PKR1.3bn. Other income dropped 67 per cent YoY to PKR591mm, reflecting the absence of last year’s remeasurement gain on AGL.

Finance costs rose sharply - fivefold to PKR2.2bn - following increased borrowings to fund the PIOC acquisition. The effective tax rate climbed to 40 per cent, up from 33 per cent in the same period last year.

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Additionally, for FY26, MLCF’s annual earnings grew three per cent YoY to PKR11.9bn, compared to PKR11.5bn in FY25.

The Board also approved investments of up to PKR2.bn each as loans or advances to its holding company, Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd (KTML), and associate Maple Leaf Capital Ltd, signalling continued strategic financial support within the group.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan