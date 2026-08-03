Dangote Cement Cameroon reported a 13.1 per cent YoY decline in cement sales to 596,800t in the first half of 2026, reflecting continued weakness in the country's construction market.

The company attributed the lower volumes to slower construction activity following elections, delays in public spending and slower infrastructure project execution, although it expects demand to recover as projects resume.

The results come despite Dangote's plans to double its production capacity in Cameroon to 3Mta by 2028. However, the proposed expansion remains at a preliminary stage, with no confirmed location, investment value, construction timetable or details of the plant's configuration.

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Dangote's existing Cameroon operation is a 1.5Mta grinding plant supplied with imported clinker from the group's Nigerian operations. The company has yet to clarify whether the planned expansion will include local clinker production or simply increase grinding capacity.