Graphene’s future potential
Reducing carbon emissions in the cement industry is a top priority, but how to achieve that is the subject of considerable research and development. For First Graphene Ltd and Fosroc International, graphene shows great promise for significant CO2 reductions and performance enhancements. by Michael Watson, First Graphene Ltd, Australia, and Dr Martyn Whitehead, Fosroc International Ltd, UK.
Cement additives or cement grinding aids (CGAs) range from pure grinding aids through to functional additives and performance enhancers. The latter is the most common type of product in use today. Performance enhancers can improve the efficiency of the grinding process and improve key mechanical properties, such as compressive strength.