Peru's road to recovery
Peru’s cement market started its path to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic saw demand plummet in April 2020 and then expand beyond pre-pandemic levels in 2021. For 2022-23 cement producers are quietly confident while preparing to address the challenges ahead. By ASOCEM, Peru.
The Peruvian economy is recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020 the spread of the virus led the government to decree mandatory social isolation and the domestic cement industry experienced nearly two months of paralysis.