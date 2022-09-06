Peru's road to recovery

Published 06 September 2022

Peru’s cement market started its path to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic saw demand plummet in April 2020 and then expand beyond pre-pandemic levels in 2021. For 2022-23 cement producers are quietly confident while preparing to address the challenges ahead. By ASOCEM, Peru.

The Peruvian economy is recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020 the spread of the virus led the government to decree mandatory social isolation and the domestic cement industry experienced nearly two months of paralysis.

