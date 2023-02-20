Measuring kiln temperatures

Published 20 February 2023

Temperature monitoring plays a vital role in supporting process efficiency and cement product quality. It can help to prolong the life of the kiln, detecting refractory issues or insufficiently-quenched clinker at an early stage, and supports safety and emissions control. By AMETEK Land, UK.

Controlling a cement kiln supports the efficient and consistent production of high-quality cement with the lowest environmental impact. However, this can be a challenging task, requiring close attention to the raw mix feed rate, the fuel-to-air ratio and the temperature distribution throughout the kiln.

